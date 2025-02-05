Ayushman proves to be lifeline for cancer patients

Bhopal: As the world observes World Cancer Day on Tuesday to raise awareness about the disease, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is proving to be a game changer for people in Madhya Pradesh and they are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Launched by the Prime Minister on September 23, 2018, the initiative has become a lifeline for countless families, providing free treatment for serious illnesses, including cancer, in both government and private hospitals.

By easing the financial burden of healthcare, PM-JAY ensures that even the most economically disadvantaged citizens can access life-saving medical care.

People in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, have lauded the scheme, calling it a “panacea” for the poor. Cancer patients from across the state are receiving free treatment at the renowned Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital in Bhopal under this initiative.

Raghuvar Yadav, a resident of Sehore, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the scheme, which he says is immensely benefiting the poor.

“I have come to Bhopal for my son-in-law Dharmendra Yadav’s treatment. He has been diagnosed with cancer, and the entire treatment is being done free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. I thank PM Modi for this; there is no one else like him,” he told IANS. Dharmendra Yadav also expressed his gratitude to the government for introducing this scheme. Bal Raghuvanshi, who brought his mother from Shivpuri for treatment, shared his experience.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “The doctor told us my mother has cancer, and she is being treated under Ayushman Yojana. We never imagined that such a public welfare scheme would provide free treatment for the poor. Earlier, if someone in the family fell ill, all our savings would be spent. This is a great scheme, and I thank PM Modi and the government.”

Bubly, a cancer patient, also praised the initiative and told IANS, “We are poor, and I was diagnosed with cancer. Without this scheme, we would not have been able to afford treatment. It is only because of Ayushman Bharat that people like us are getting medical care. Since PM Modi came to power, everything has changed.”

Anil Lunare, who came from Betul for treatment, said, “I have cancer, and my treatment started immediately under Ayushman Yojana. All my medicines, including chemotherapy, are being provided under this scheme. I thank the Prime Minister for this.”

Atiq, another patient, shared his relief at being able to receive free treatment. “I am suffering from tongue cancer and am getting treated under Ayushman Yojana. I haven’t had to spend a single rupee. This scheme is a blessing for poor people like us,” he said.

Dr. Vijay Bhargava, a cancer specialist at Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital, told IANS that around 10,000 cancer patients are registered at the hospital every year, and nearly 8,000 receive treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.