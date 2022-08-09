Azadi ki Amrut Mahotsav: Remembering 8 heroes of Who fought bravely for India's Independence

India, until 1947 , was one of the British colonies, only after long as well as painful struggle, India got liberated from the British Rule. Ahead of the Independence Day 2022, we remember our great heroes, who have fought very bravely in order to liberate the nation.



Taniya Tope

Taniya Tope was one of the notable leader of Indian Rebellion of 1857, which is also known as the Sepoy Mutiny or the First war of independence. Though unsuccessful, it was definitely a defining moment in the history of India's struggle for Independence.

Rani Lakshmi Bai

Rani Lakshmi Bai was Queen of Jhansi, who is synonymous with bravery, she was also one of the leading figures of the rebellion. She is widely revered as a symbol of resistance of Indians to British Rule.

Lala Lajapat Rai

Rai is remembered for leading the protest against the Simon Commission in Lahore in the month of October 1928. After being attacked by the police the protest, he had famously stated " The blows struck at me today would be the last nails in the coffin of British rule in India.

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi is an enduring symbol of non-violent struggle. He has led movements such as Quit India and Civil Disobedience. He inspired the civil rights as well as liberation movement across the world. Among those deeply influenced by the Gandhi was South African anti-aoartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

Vallabhai Patel

Vallabhai Patel was a barrister by profession, he was one of the most prominent figures of the non-violent civil disobedience movement in the state of Gujarat against the British Raj.

Bhagat Singh

The firebrand revolutionary was hanged to death at the age of 23 years. He had been part of high-profile attacks of the British officers.

Subhash Chandra Bose

Admiringly known as Netaji (Respected Leader), he raised the first Indian National Army(INA) in the year 1943 to fight for India's independence.

Ashfaqullah Khan

Ashfaqullah khan, along with Ram Prasad Bismil, has founded the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association in an effort to attain freedom through the armed rebellion. They were both sentenced to death for the kakori Robbery of 1925.