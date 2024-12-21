B L Santhosh: Congress Attempted to Destroy India's Constitution's Basic Structure

In a sharp critique of the Congress party, BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh has accused the opposition party of attempting to destroy the "basic structure" of the Indian Constitution. Speaking at the release of the book Samvidhana Badalisidavaru Yaaru? authored by BJP leader Vikas Kumar P, Santhosh made these remarks in the presence of political leaders and intellectuals at an event organized by Citizens for Social Justice in Karnataka.

Santhosh’s comments, which have sparked significant political debate, suggested that the Congress party’s actions over the years have undermined the core principles of India's Constitution. He specifically pointed out that Congress, during its time in power, had made attempts to alter key constitutional provisions that were designed to safeguard India’s democracy, secularism, and federalism.

"Congress has repeatedly tried to undermine the Constitution’s basic structure, which is the foundation of our democracy," Santhosh said. He also accused the party of showing disrespect toward Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, by attempting to distort the very laws Ambedkar and his contemporaries had carefully crafted to ensure a just and equitable society.

The BJP leader further emphasized that the current government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is firmly committed to preserving the Constitution’s foundational principles. He expressed concerns about any future efforts to amend these principles, stating that such actions would be detrimental to the unity and integrity of the nation.

The launch of Samvidhana Badalisidavaru Yaaru? has added to the growing political discourse in Karnataka politics, where debates about the Constitution and its role in governance are increasingly in the spotlight. The book explores the history of constitutional amendments in India and poses critical questions about the future of the country's legal framework.

Santhosh’s remarks on Congress attempting to "destroy the Constitution" and his statement on Congress disrespecting Ambedkar have sparked reactions across political circles, particularly in Karnataka, where both national and regional parties are engaged in a tussle over the legacy of India’s Constitution.

The release event not only provided a platform for political discourse but also brought to light ongoing concerns regarding the preservation of the Constitution in light of various political developments across the country.