Baba Bageshwar in Bihar for five-day religious event

Patna: Religious preacher Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, will be in Bihar’s Gopalganj for a five-day religious event at the historic Ram Janki Math in Ramnagar from Thursday.

He will stay here till March 10 and address devotees through Hanuman Katha and Divya Darbar.

“We appeal to devotees to attend the Satsang and take blessings from Bageshwar Sarkar," said Hemkant Sharan Ji Maharaj, Mathadheesh, Ram Janki Math.

"Ram Janki Math holds great significance as Lord Ram himself rested here after his wedding with Mata Janaki," said Lal Babu, Local Sarpanch & Event Organizer.

The Ram Janki Math in Ramnagar of Bhore block is believed to be the resting place of Lord Ram after his wedding ceremony in Janakpur, Mithila. Over time, this sacred spot has become a revered site for worship and devotion.

“Preparations have been completed to welcome thousands of devotees expected to attend the event. The atmosphere is charged with religious fervour as the region gears up for divine discourses led by Baba Bageshwar,” Lal Babu said.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will hold a five-day Hanuman Katha and Divya Darbar at the 700-year-old Ram Janki Math. The event has sparked immense enthusiasm among devotees.

This Math was established 700 years ago by the ancestors of Hathwa Raj. It spread over 60 bighas of land, though some areas have been encroached. Janaki’s palanquin from Mithila has been preserved here, leading to the area being named Janaki Nagar. This Math has 52 branches across the country.

The Math was renovated by Mathadhis Hemkant Sharan Ji Maharaj in 1991, and Atirudra Maha Yagya was held in 2024 with 2,100 South Indian Brahmins. On that occasion, Bhagwat Katha was conducted by Mahamandaleshwar Jagatguru Dwarakacharya Ji Maharaj.

Massive preparations have been completed for Baba Bageshwar’s arrival. The 60-acre land has been used to set up a pandal at the venue with a seating capacity of two lakh devotees. A new building was constructed in six months for Baba Bageshwar’s stay.

He has been provided Y-Category security by the Central government, and the administration is on high alert. He was originally invited in 2024 but couldn’t attend due to security reasons. His presence is expected to attract lakhs of devotees.