Badrinath yatra halted

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain in all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand for the next two days. As a result, the Badrinath yatra was stopped at Pandukeswar by the Chamoli administration on Sunday.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said amid the red alert, devotees are currently being advised not to travel. "While at this time all the devotees are being stopped at safe places. They're advised to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until the weather condition improves. All schools in Chamoli will be closed on Monday," he said.

Khurana also declared a holiday on Monday in all government, non-government, private schools and all colleges operating in the district.

Bikram Singh, Director of Weather Department, asked the people not to move anywhere for two days. The Met department has warned of heavy rain in mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, including Char Dham, for three days, beginning from Sunday. There is a possibility of lightning, hailstorm and strong winds up to 80 kilometres per hour at some places, informed the IMD.

In view of the situation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and all the district magistrates to stay on alert for the next two days.

"All arrangements (have been) made and alerts issued. I've spoken with the chief secretary and all DMs and SSPs. We requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.