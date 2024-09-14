Bail nails BJP's lies: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP apologise to the country for keeping "staunchly honest" leader Arvind Kejriwal in jail and asserted that the Supreme Court bail in the excise policy case has exposed the saffron party's "lies" while dubbing central probe agencies CBI and ED as its "tota-maina".

Kejriwal's bail comes as a big boost to the Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking to make forays in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the coming elections.