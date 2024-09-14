Live
- Wine shops, bars to remain closed in Cyberabad on Sept 17, 18
- South Zone DCP holds meet with Ganesh Utsav organisers
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 14 September, 2024
- Hyd CP reviews security for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities
- CM warns lax contractors of action; vows to groom Hyd’bad a la Indore
- Tansen unveils regal cocktails
- SCR to run Onam special trains
- All-out efforts to ensure hassle-free power supply for Ganesh Visarjan
- UoH Prof appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journal
- Raising awareness to save lives
Just In
Bail nails BJP's lies: AAP
Highlights
New Delhi: The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP apologise to the country for keeping "staunchly honest" leader Arvind Kejriwal in jail and asserted...
New Delhi: The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP apologise to the country for keeping "staunchly honest" leader Arvind Kejriwal in jail and asserted that the Supreme Court bail in the excise policy case has exposed the saffron party's "lies" while dubbing central probe agencies CBI and ED as its "tota-maina".
Kejriwal's bail comes as a big boost to the Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking to make forays in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the coming elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS