Balasore: Woman devotee dies at ‘Chadak Mela’

Highlights
A 58-year-old woman from West Bengal died while performing rituals at a temple in Balasore district on Friday, police said.
The incident took place at Chandaneswar temple in Bhograi near the inter-State border where the famed ‘Chadak Mela’ was going on, they said. The woman, a resident of Gomariyapal village in Paschim Medinipur’s Kharagpur, was circumambulating the temple after taking a bath in ‘Nila Pokhari’ when she collapsed. She was immediately taken to a health camp set up for the fair. Doctors there declared her dead, police said.
‘’Arrangements are being made to send the body to her native place after post-mortem,’’ a police officer said.
