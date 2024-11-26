Live
- Three dead in sofa manufacturing factory fire in Greater Noida
- Actor Sri Tej Accused of Cheating by Woman
- Constitution Day 2024: Celebrating India's Foundational Document
- 'When you lose, EVMs are tampered with; when you win, EVMs are fine', SC dismisses PIL
- India signs Final Act of Riyadh Design Law Treaty
- Oppn leaders protest outside Bihar Assembly over reservation, smart meter issues
- Best performances of Nandita Das that prove she’s an acting powerhouse
- Top 5 Plumbing Tips for Better Water Conservation
- Four students hurt in clash over ragging in Bhagalpur Engineering College
- Search operation continues to locate railway officer swept away in Arunachal river
Just In
Ban orders in Jajpur
Jajpur: Anticipating law and order situation, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik...
Jajpur: Anticipating law and order situation, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Jajpur Town police station and Biraja Haat areas following an alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.
The police administrationconducted a flag march in the district headquarters town. Senior police officials, including Eastern Range DIG Satyajit Naik, Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy and SP Yash Pratap Shrimal have appealed to the citizens to maintain peace.As many as 40 platoons of police force have been deployed across the city.
Anvesha Reddy said she will call a meeting of all stakeholders of Biraja Haat for an amicable solution. She said the Biraja Parikrama Project will be completed soon.
Meanwhile, in a new twist, the State government has transferred Jajpur Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Satyabrata Lenka on Sunday night amid ongoing law and order situation. Lenka has been transferred to the State police headquarters in Cuttack. DSP Kailash Chandra Sethy has been assigned as Jajpur SDPO.