Battle Against Coronavirus Continues As Positive Cases Count Goes Past 9,000 Mark

The battle against COVID-19 across the country continues with the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India has shot up to 9152 with 308 deaths. In a spot of good news, 857 people have recovered across the country.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have recorded the highest number of cases in the country. Maharashtra has recorded 1985 cases of Corona positive and has seen 49 deaths. Mumbai continues to be the epicentre of Coronavirus in the state. With more cases recorded in Dharavi the total number of COVID-19 cases from the sprawling slum has now reached 47. Five people from Dharavi have lost their lives to Coronavirus so far.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cluster cases. Eight districts across Maharashtra are reported to have high numbers and have the most cluster cases in the state.

Delhi has reported 1154 Coronavirus positive cases and 24 deaths, While Tamil Nadu 1043 cases of COVID-19 positive with 11 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh also remains an area of concern with 564 cases of COVID-19 positive and a high number of 36 deaths.

Testing

A question being asked is whether India needs to increase its testing which could then potentially show more cases. experts are of the opinion that the results which the country has been witnessing are on account of The stringent lockdown measures taken by the union government, as well.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that it would increase the number of tests being conducted. An order of 45 more lakh serological test kits has been placed and 25 lakh more RT PCR kits have also been ordered. TB testing machines are also likely to be used for COVID-19 tests, according to media reports.