Battle for UP: Angry crowd drives away BJP MLA

Muzaffarnagar: A BJP MLA from Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district, was chased away by villagers of his own constituency Muzzaffarnagar while he was campaigning for the Assembly election. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The MLA, Vikram Singh Saini, had arrived for a meeting at a village here on Wednesday when he found himself facing angry residents.

In the video, a group of villagers is seen following Saini to his car and shouting after him as he gets in. The villagers can be heard shouting slogans against the MLA. Saini is also heard lashing out and later seen folding his hands in resignation as he is driven away in his vehicle.

Vikram Saini has been known to make inflammatory statements. In 2019, he threatened to 'bomb' those who felt unsafe in India. A year before that, he had said, "Our country is called Hindustan, which means a nation for Hindus".

He has also threatened to 'break the limbs of those who kill cows'.