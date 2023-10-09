Beginning next month, Haryana Cong to hold rallies in all 90 assembly constituencies

Chandigarh : The Haryana unit of the Congress will be holding rallies in all 90 assembly constituencies in the state beginning next month.

A meeting of the 11-member Programme Fixation Committee of the party's state unit was held here on Monday regarding the rallies to be held under the leadership of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan.

According to the statement by the state unit, in the meeting held at the party office here, it was decided that the rallies will be held in all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state, which will start from 'Haryana Day', on November 1 (Haryana's formation day).

There will be a rally in Radaur on November 1 followed by another one in Israna on November 5. The programme being held at the constituency level has been named 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' and the campaign to be started in the entire state has been named 'Congress Lao, Desh Bachao.', according to the party statement.

In the meeting held on Monday, all the 11 members of the committee including former minister Ashok Arora, state unit working president Jitender Bhardwaj, former minister Aftab Ahmed, Geeta Bhukkal, Rao Dan Singh, Anand Singh Dangi, Jaiveer Valmiki, K V Singh, were present. Recently, Hooda had asserted that the Congress is capable of winning the 2024 state Assembly polls on its own. Hooda had also asserted that the Congress is capable of winning on its own and will fight all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year's parliamentary election.