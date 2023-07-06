Live
Behaviour of PM Modi on Manipur shockingly bizarre: Congress
The Congress on Thursday again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on violence in Manipur, terming his response to the situation in northeastern state "shockingly bizarre".
“Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is visiting Chhattisgarh and UP tomorrow. Day after he will be in Telangana and Rajasthan. More photo-ops. More distorted facts. More insults aimed at the Opposition. More self-glorification,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.
“But not a word on Manipur even after 66 days.Not an iota of expression of pain, grief and anguish. No appeal for peace, harmony and reconciliation. His behaviour on Manipur is shockingly bizarre,” Ramesh said.
His remarks came ahead of the Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit poll bound Telangana and Rajasthan this week.
The Congress has been critical of the Modi over his silence on Manipur, where violence erupted on May 3 in which over 100 people have died and thousands forced to take refuge in relief camps.
The Congress has said that it will raise the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament’s Monsson Session.