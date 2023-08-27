Bengal cracker factory blast may not have occurred had authorities heeded plaints by locals

Kolkata: Authorities in Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas had turned a "blind eye" to the goings-on at Mochpole village despite petitions by locals. Had action been taken, Sunday's tragedy could have been avoided, a man whose house was severely injured in the blast said.

A massive explosion at an illegal cracker factory in Mochpole around 9.30 am on Sunday killed a number of people - many of them workers from the Murshidabad district - and flattened a number of houses around. Locals claim that the death toll could touch 12. Bodies are still being extracted from under the debris.

"The premises was rented out by the owner to one Jirat Sk of Murshidabad about two years ago. Jirat and his local partner Qaramat Ali set up the cracker manufacturing unit there. There was a minor accident about six months ago after which villagers petitioned the police and local administration about goings-on there. However, no steps were taken. Rather, Jirat used his influence to get one of the petitioners arrested on false charges," said a neighbour whose house was severely damaged in the blast.

Enraged locals got into a skirmish with the police when the latter tried to reach the spot of the accident on Sunday. An official vehicle was also damaged. A large police contingent, including RAF personnel, reached the spot later and brought the situation under control.

"Jirat is absconding. However, Qaramat and his son are suspected to have been killed in the blast. There were about five-six workers from Murshidabad as well. The remaining are locals. It was a gruesome sight. It was such a high-intensity blast that bodies were simply ripped apart. There is no way of identifying the dead," another villager said.

A senior police officer from the district confirmed that at least seven persons have died in the blast. He said that a proper investigation will be launched after the area is searched.

A few months ago, a similar blast occurred at Egra in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal, killing several people. The state government had then promised to curb such illegal activities and urged cracker manufacturers to apply for licences to manufacture green crackers.