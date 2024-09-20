Bengal Doctors End Protest, Resume Limited Duties Amid Flood Crisis

West Bengal's junior doctors have decided to partially resume their duties, ending a 41-day protest sparked by the rape and murder of a colleague at a Kolkata hospital. The doctors announced they would return to work on Saturday, but with conditions - they will not participate in outpatient services or elective surgeries until assured of the government's commitment to enhanced safety measures.

This decision comes as the state grapples with severe flooding in southern regions, making healthcare services a critical priority. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been personally overseeing flood relief efforts, while the Chief Secretary engaged with the protesting doctors to address their concerns.

The state government has largely acquiesced to the doctors' demands, issuing detailed instructions for improved security measures across medical institutions. These include installing CCTVs, deploying more security personnel (including women), implementing night surveillance, and establishing a central helpline with panic buttons.

However, the doctors emphasize that this is not the end of their campaign. They remain prepared to resume their strike if necessary and will continue their legal battle. The protesters plan to mark the end of this phase with a march to the Central Bureau of Investigation office.

The breakthrough in negotiations occurred earlier this week when the doctors met with Chief Minister Banerjee. In response, she immediately removed the Kolkata police chief and two senior health department officials. The doctors are still pushing for the health secretary's dismissal.

While the partial return to work is a positive development, especially given the flood situation, the doctors maintain that their fight for justice in the rape-murder case and improved overall security in healthcare facilities will continue. The state government's response to the protests, including accepting most demands, suggests a recognition of the seriousness of the issues raised by the medical community.