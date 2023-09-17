  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bengal Police bust racket selling marijuana in Bangladesh

Bengal Police bust racket selling marijuana in Bangladesh
x
Highlights

The Nadia district police in West Bengal have busted a racket that used to sell marijuana (cannabis) cultivated in different pockets of north Bengal in neighbouring Bangladesh, said police on Sunday.

The Nadia district police in West Bengal have busted a racket that used to sell marijuana (cannabis) cultivated in different pockets of north Bengal in neighbouring Bangladesh, said police on Sunday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X