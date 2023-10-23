Bengal ration distribution case: ED traces Hawala links of arrested bizman

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities case in West Bengal, has traced hawala links of Bakibur Rahman, the Kolkata-based businessman arrested by the agency in connection with the alleged scam.

Sources said that as per documents accumulated by the investigating officials, the properties, assets and businesses were registered in the names of corporate entity christened NPG Group of Companies, whose owner- cum- managing director was Bakibur Rahman,

Besides a hotel, a bar-cum restaurant and a number of rice mills, two properties in Dubai are also registered in the name of these companies. The central agency sleuths have got initial clues that a major portion of the funding for purchase of these two overseas properties was from the proceeds of the ration distribution irregularities case and hawala route was used for transfer of these ill-gotten money for sponsoring the purchase.

Agency insiders said that the investigating sleuths have got some specific clues that Rahman also invested the alleged scam proceeds in properties registered in the name of his close relatives. One such close relative was questioned by the ED sleuths recently and in face of interrogation he admitted that certain landed assets were registered in his name, and the investments were made by Rahman.

“The properties directly or indirectly held by Rahman were hugely disproportionate to his income, and the link of proceeds of ration distribution irregularities case was channelized in these assets and businesses,” an ED insider said.

The central agency sleuths have also got some clues of Rahman using the bank accounts of his wife and brother-in-law to divert the proceeds. Several inward and outward remittances in extremely short intervals from these accounts have been traced by the investigating sleuths.

Already, seizure of multiple state government seals from the office of Rahman has confirmed the involvement of senior officials of the state food & supplies department in the matter. According to the sources, the government seals recovered from his office include those of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation Limited, chief inspector, district food supply officers, and sub-inspector of state food & supplies department.

Without the active involvement of a section of department officials, so many stamps could not have reached the accused's office, the ED officials said.