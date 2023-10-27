Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court

Kolkata: A major part of the proceeds of the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities case in West Bengal were diverted through two shell companies registered at a remote location in West Bengal's Bankura district, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told a special court here on Friday.

ED counsel Phiroze Edulji told the court that this information has been secured by the central agency sleuths after questioning of the Chartered Accountant of West Bengal Forest Minister and former state Food & Supplies Minister Jyotiprya Mallick who was arrested by the ED on early Friday morning in connection with the ration distribution scam case.

"It was noticed that a hefty amount of Rs 20 crore was transferred to these accounts of these two companies and this transfer was done following the instructions by the accused on this count," the ED counsel informed the court on Friday afternoon.

He also informed the court that central agency sleuths have secured crucial WhatsApp chats on this count, which indicate crucial clues in relation to the ration distribution case in West Bengal.

"Several crucial call records on this count have also been secured by the central agency," the ED counsel told the court.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has requested the ED to probe the appointment of a "tainted" retired bureaucrat as the managing director of of the West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation (WBECSC).

"To ensure that siphoning of funds is done smoothly and efficiently, the Chief Minister appointed A. Subbiah, a retired IAS officer, as the MD of the WBECSC to facilitate Jyotipriya Mallick. Subbiah is a West Bengal-cadre officer of the 1992 batch. A case against Subbiah was filed by the anti-corruption bureau, Chennai, in 2012 which was about allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 8 crore when he was the Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port, formerly Tuticorin Port," Adhikari said.

He also pointed out that Subbiah was charge-sheeted by CBI in a case "for masterminding a scam as the acting chairman of the Tuticorin Port Trust".

"Permission has also been granted for his prosecution. As a result, his promotion to the rank of Additional Chief Secretary was blocked and his pension (due after retirement) was withheld,"Adhikari added.