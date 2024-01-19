Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs CBI to submit hard disc of outsourced entity

Kolkata: A special division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to immediately submit the hard disc seized from the Gaziabad office of NYSA, the outsourced corporate entity that supplied OMR sheets to West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) for the written examination held for recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, which was constituted to specially hear the matter related to the cash-for-school-job cases in West Bengal following an instruction from the Supreme Court, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the report within the next five days.

Besides the hard disc, the central agency sleuths have also been asked to submit other documents seized from the NYSA office like electronic gadgets and copies of the OMR sheets to the court.

The division bench has also sought all the related details recovered from the server of WBSSC.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on January 24.

On Friday, the CBI counsel informed the court that the central agency sleuths have already submitted all the documents they seized from the office of WBSSC.

However, the division bench observed that the court cannot rely on WBSSC, because of their frequent change in stand in the issue, which is even from the commission’s dual stand in the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court.

The division bench also observed that the commission’s exact stand in the matter is also not clear from the affidavit it submitted to the court.