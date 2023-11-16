Bengal school job scam case: Fresh plea in Calcutta HC seeks speedy formation of special bench

Kolkata: A fresh petition was filed on Thursday at the division bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking the quick formation of a special bench for hearing all cases relating to alleged cash-for-school-job scam in West Bengal as per a directive of the Supreme Court.

The division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya assured petitioners to form the special bench at earliest.

On November 10, the Supreme Court’s division bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi returned to the Calcutta High Court all the cases pertaining to the alleged cash-for-school-job scam.

Besides directing the formation of a special bench for hearing in the matter, the apex court also directed winding up all cases relating to the matter within the next six months. The apex court also directed the central agencies for winding up their investigation in the matter within the next couple of months.

In the backdrop of the apex court's order earlier this month, Calcutta High Court’s counsel Anindya Lahiri filed a fresh petition on Thursday with the plea for quick formation of the special bench.

The apex court’s order has brought cheer to the thousands of eligible but deprived candidates who had been on the streets of Kolkata for over a year demanding their appointment to replace the ineligible ones who secured jobs against some monetary consideration.