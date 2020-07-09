Bengaluru: Police Commissioner requested for a Covid care centre for Policemen

Bengaluru: After the increase of police individuals tested Covid-19 positive in the city, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has requested the Director-General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood for a designated Covid care centre for the policemen.

As of date, 400 police individuals have tested positive in the city. 192 members among them have been discharged and five have given way to the infection. As a precautionary measure, constables and head constables above the age of 50 years have been asked to work from home.

Speaking on the issue, Bhaskar Rao said, "The cases of Covid-19 infection are on the rise in the police. It is our duty to protect our staff and their family members. We are tying up with the Covid testing facility at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology for our people and would request the lab to fast-track the reports for timely hospitalisation of positive cases." He added, "We had requested the State police chief for financial assistance for providing preventive kits like face shields, masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to the city cops, who are holding frontline duties and home quarantine kits for those who are under home isolation."

He further said, "We have opened a Telegram account for 16,000 police personnel to reach out to them and help them stay in touch with their higher authorities." He added that despite the challenges and health risk, the morale of police is high. Around 20 police stations have been sealed across the city after positive cases were reported there. "I am going to visit all such police stations, which were sealed and have re-opened, to fill confidence in the people over there," he said.

Commissioner said that petty cases are increased in the city. "There is a shortage of hands, but we have to ensure the maintenance of law and order and public safety. He had earlier issued a slew of directions to police stations to mandatorily observe all precautions including social distancing, temperature check of staff and visitors to make sure everything is under control.