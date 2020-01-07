Bengaluru to remain unfazed by trade unions Bharat Bandh on Wednesday

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is likely to be unfazed by the nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday to protest against the Union government's 'anti-national policies'. Buses will operate as usual, including KSRTC, BMTC and other operators. HV Ananth Subbarao, general secretary of KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, said they will stage a demonstration in front of the KSRTC head office. However, the bus services will remain operational through the day.

Cab services, including app-based and airport taxis, will operate; their unions will lend moral support to the strike. Train services, including the Metro, won't be affected. Schools and colleges will decide on Tuesday whether they will remain open or not. Essential services like milk supply, ambulance and hospital services will operate as per usual.

As employees of major banks are expected to participate in the strike, banking operations may be affected. Protests will be staged at Town Hall and Freedom Park by associations representing traders, daily-wage employees, students, women, farmers and garment workers.