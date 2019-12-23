Bengaluru's Missing Alaskan Malamute Dog Worth 8 Crore With 1 Lakh Reward For Whereabouts, Found!

Bengaluru dog which was said to be bought by the owner for Rs eight crores had gone missing. The owner had even announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for news about its whereabouts has been returned to him. The pet owner, Chetan is a resident of Srinagar in Banashankari 1st stage and had filed a missing complaint with the Hanumanthanagar police station that his Alaskan Malamute breed dog had gone missing. There were doubts that an auto driver might have stolen it.

Now it has emerged that a known person was behind the kidnapping of the costly pet. The owner claims that it has been returned to him only because a person who's familiar with the dog has stolen it. The owner had complained to the police that the dog was on a leash and left in front of the house at the time of the incident. The police too had registered a complaint and were on the lookout to find the missing pet.

Interestingly, Chetan had bought the dog from China after paying Rs 8 crores on the condition that he would return all the pups to the seller after the dog gives birth. He was, however, allowed to keep one. So it was a shock for the owner to discover it had gone missing. A complaint was registered on Dec. 12. Thankfully after a week, he's happy to have his costly pet back home!