Berhampur: 15-year-old Peepal tree translocated

Berhampur: The volunteers of Sabuja Bahini, Berhampur, uprooted a 15-year-old peepal tree from Ramadhin Sanskrit College under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area and replanted it near a waterbody at Sukunda under Kukudakhandi block.

About 20 volunteers of the organisation uprooted this 30 feet high and 700 kg tree which was standing precariously at the boundary wall of the college.

The volunteers transported it on a tractor trolley and replanted it near the waterbody.

Interestingly, they used no JCBs. They used only ropes and crowbars and utilised manpower. They completed the job in 10 hours.

“We requested BeMC Deputy Commissioner Binod Behera to give us a tractor with trolley which he provided”, said Sibaram Panigrahi, president of Sabuja Bahini. The college authority intended to axe the tree after the roof of the toilet, near which it stood, cracked.

A five feet deep and 3X6 feet hole was dug near the waterbody at Sukunda for the roots to sink in. Sabuja Bahini has translocated about 25 trees in Berhampur. No JCBs or cranes have been used, said Sibaram Panigrahi.