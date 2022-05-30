Berhampur SP urges staff to be fit

Berhampur: Local Superintendent of Police Dr. Saravana Vivek M called upon the department personnel in the district to lay emphasis on physical and mental fitness in order to address the growing challenges and demands of society.

He was speaking at a health workshop organised at the district police office to create awareness among police personnel on Saturday.

The workshop--on diabetes, thyroid, obesity, hypertension and other endocrine disorders--was organised by the Berhampur district police in association with Diabetes and Endocare Clinic.

Dr. Vivek was the chief guest. Additional SP Aseem Panda presided over the meet, where Dr Sunil Kumar Kota, endocrinologist and diabetes super-specialist of the clinic, participated as the chief resource person. Dr. Vivek urged Dr. Kota to carry take up such activities for the Berhampur district police and nearby districts on a regular basis.

Dr. Kota explained to police personnel the causes, prevention and treatment of various endocrine disorders.

As physical-cum-mental stress associated with police service puts the personnel at more risk of developing lifestyle disorders, he advised them to undergo annual tests for blood sugars, cholesterol and blood pressure starting from 40 years of age.

"Diabetic patients should take medicines regularly and do periodic tests as per doctor's advice, apart from proper diet control, regular exercise and lifestyle changes."

The police personnel engaged Dr. Kota in an interactive question-answer session on health queries. Additionally, blood sugar and BP, thyroid testing were done for them. Educational material on diabetes and thyroid disorders was provided to each of the 150-odd participants.

Among others, Additional SP Ramesh Chandra Sethy, DSP Niranjan Dhir, DSP Akshay Nayak, SDPO (town) Bishnu Pati and RI Dilip were present.

Praising his efforts for creating public awareness on endocrine disorders, Ramesh Sethy urged Dr. Kota him to continue these efforts for others as well.

As 78 million Indians are suffering from diabetes, Dr. Kota emphasised that timely treatment and periodic follow-up with a doctor prevents complications.