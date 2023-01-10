Bhagwant Mann celebrates Lohri

Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited his native village Satauj in Sangrur district and shared the festivities of Lohri with his friends, family and villagers.



The Chief Minister, who reached his village in the morning, lit the bonfire in the village and celebrated the festival with one and all. Interacting with the people, he said that Lohri was the traditional festival of the state due to which he has decided to visit his native village and share the joy of this festival with all the loved ones. Bhagwant Mann recalled that he has fond memories regarding the celebration of this pious festival in the village since his childhood days.

The Chief Minister said that the solemn festival of Lohri was celebrated with full enthusiasm across the state. Striking an emotional chord with the people, he said that all the villagers were very close to his heart due to which he loves sharing the joy of every festival with them. Bhagwant Mann said that it gives him immense pride and satisfaction in joining the villagers on such occasions due to which he leaves no stone unturned for this.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the New Year and festival of Lohri will bring a lot of joy and happiness in the lives of every resident of the state in general and that of the village in particular. He said that this festival has immense significance for all of us as it strengthens the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the society. Praying for peace, harmony and progress in the state and prosperity of its people, Bhagwant Mann said that the state is on threshold to usher in an era of overall progress and growth in every arena, for which the state government has already set its wheels in motion.