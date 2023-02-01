  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Bhagwant Mann releases 2023 diary

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
x

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Highlights

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday released the official diary for Punjab Government for the year 2023 at his official residence this evening

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday released the official diary for Punjab Government for the year 2023 at his official residence this evening.

Disclosing this here today a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said that the layout design of the diary has been conceptualized and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and it has been printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.

Prominent amongst others who were present on the occasion included Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A. Venu Prasad, Principal Secretary Information & Public Relations Department Rahul Bhandari, Director Information & Public Relations Department Sonali Giri and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X