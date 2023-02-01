Bhagwant Mann releases 2023 diary

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday released the official diary for Punjab Government for the year 2023 at his official residence this evening.

Disclosing this here today a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said that the layout design of the diary has been conceptualized and prepared by the Information & Public Relations Department and it has been printed by the Controller Printing & Stationery Punjab.

Prominent amongst others who were present on the occasion included Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A. Venu Prasad, Principal Secretary Information & Public Relations Department Rahul Bhandari, Director Information & Public Relations Department Sonali Giri and others.