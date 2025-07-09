Bharat Bandh today

New Delhi: A massive nationwide strike has been called for July 9, 2025, by a coalition of 10 central trade unions in collaboration with farmers' and rural workers’ organisations. The protest, dubbed a Bharat Bandh, is aimed at opposing what the organisers describe as pro-corporate and anti-labour policies of the central government. According to the organisers, the strike is expected to witness participation from more than 25 crore people, including workers from both formal and informal sectors, as well as a significant number of farmers and agricultural labourers across rural India.

The strike is being spearheaded by prominent trade unions such as the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and several others including AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC. These unions represent a wide spectrum of workers from various sectors and have united under a common cause to voice their dissatisfaction with current labour and economic policies.

The protest is expected to cause disruptions across multiple sectors. Key areas likely to be affected include banking and financial services, postal departments, coal mining, manufacturing units, state transport services, and government departments. Workers from several public sector undertakings, including NMDC and government-owned steel and mineral companies, have confirmed their participation in the strike. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, a senior leader of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, has stated that the bandh will see strong support from both public and private sector employees.

One of the major concerns for citizens will be the status of banking services during the strike. While banking unions have not officially confirmed their participation, organisers claim that services in public sector and cooperative banks are likely to be affected. Disruptions may include branch operations, cheque clearances, and customer support services, especially in areas with high union presence.

The July 9 strike marks one of the largest coordinated protests by trade unions and rural organisations in recent years. With support spanning multiple sectors and regions, the organisers aim to send a clear message to the government to reconsider policies that, in their view, jeopardise workers’ rights and rural livelihoods.