Bhardwaj holds review meeting with DJB officers

New Delhi: Saurabh Bhardwaj, Vice Chairman, Delhi Jal Board held a review meeting with senior officers of DJB at Delhi Jal Board Headquarters. Bill related complaints, projects related to sewer and water were reviewed. Bhardwaj also reviewed the under-construction works of the sewer along with the officers associated with the drainage department of DJB.





He directed to speed up settlement of complaints related to water bills, speedy approval of new and stalled projects and completion of sewer line works within stipulated time frame.





Information was sought from the officials of different areas about the complaints related to the water bill in their area. Bhardwaj said that complaints have started reducing due to the efforts being made by the Delhi Jal Board.