Live
- More than 6 in 10 Indians worried about data being shared with 3rd parties
- From Cinnamon to Ginger: 5 Spices to Boost Your Metabolism
- Congress women's wing conducts door-to-door to study on problems faced in division 22
- Cong govt oppressing Kar Sevaks in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
Just In
Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case: Supreme Court extends Bombay HC stay on Gautam Navlakha bail
The Supreme Court on Friday said the order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha will not be given effect till the next date of listing.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the order of the Bombay High Court granting bail to the Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case accused Gautam Navlakha will not be given effect till the next date of listing.
A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S.V.N. Bhatti ordered that the stay already granted by the Bombay High Court be extended till the matter is posted before an appropriate bench.
The bench asked the top court’s registry to place the special leave petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before CJI D.Y. Chandrachud to decide on tagging it with pending cases of other co-accused or clubbing all the matters together.
It said, “We are not inclined to express anything on merits. We direct the registry to place the present matter before the Chief Justice of India so as to facilitate the feasibility of either posting this matter with any other matters or clubbing all the matters together before an appropriate bench. Taking the consideration of the fact that the High Court has granted stay already, the same is stand extended till the matter is posted before the appropriate bench.”
On December 19, a division bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and Shivkumar S.Dige of the High Court had granted bail to activist-journalist Gautam Navlakha, who has been in custody since April 14, 2020 for his alleged links with Maoists.
However, the High Court deferred implementation of its order for three weeks after the anti-terror agency sought a stay for filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court.
Navlakha, 73, has been in continuous custody in jail and after a Supreme Court order, was placed under house arrest from November 2022, on account of his advanced age and health conditions.
Navlakha, along with the other accused were arrested and charged by the Pune Police and later by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for plotting to overthrow the government and instigating the caste riots at the Bhima Koregaon memorial near Maharashtra's Pune on January 1, 2018 which left one youth dead, and created a political turmoil in the state.
A former office-bearer of the PUDR, he was also accused of Maoist links, furthering the agenda of the outlawed CPI(Maoist), possessing incriminating documents, supporting Kashmir separatists, and other offences, and his earlier bail applications were rejected by the Special NIA Court.