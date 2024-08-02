Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district was thrown open for tourists on Thursday after a three-month-long break. It was closed for tourists from May 1 to July 31 in view of the mating and nesting seasons of the saltwater crocodiles, said Manas Das, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) of the park. Bhitarkanika National Park with its beautiful assemblages of mangroves is acclaimed as the mini Amazon.

The three-month long prohibition order had been imposed on tourists and the locals not to enter the forest areas as during the nesting and breeding season crocodiles turn violent and the reptiles need a tranquil and calm environment for mating and nesting, added the forest officer.

Around 114 salt-water crocodiles nested during the nesting season of the reptile this year in Bhitarkanika, added the forest officer.

The Forest department had recently built a 600-metre-long wooden canopy bridge 15 metres above the ground in the mangrove forest of Bhitarkanika to provide an opportunity for tourists to get a close view of the wildlife and forest, added the forest officer.

Tourists and visitors intending to visit Bhitarkanika can log on to www.ecotourodisha.com and ensure their bookings. Attracting tourists from across India and abroad, the Forest department has forest rest house facilities in Dangamala, Habalikothi and Gupti, added the forest officer.