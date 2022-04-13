Bhubaneswar celebrates 74th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: 74th Bhubaneswar Foundation Day is celebrated here in PMG square on Wednesday. On the occasion, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro attended as chief guest. Commissioner of Police S Priyadarsi, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and Minister Ashok Panda were present on the occasion. Students from different colleges of Bhubaneswar took part in a civilian parade.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi was not among the invitees as she tweeted and wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to enquire into the omission. Sarangi in her letter stated that it is her right as a public representative of Bhubaneswar Constituency to be invited to the public function which had been organised by State government. She said she is deeply pained to know the invitation for the said programme has been sent to all the public representatives of the city except her. She also wrote in her letter to CM that our political ideologies may be different, but State government needs to learn to extend minimum courtesy to the people's representatives.

For the last two years, foundation day could not be observed due to Covid-19 restrictions.