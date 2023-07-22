Live
- ‘Nithiin32’ first look to be out tomorrow
- ‘Milky beauty’ song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ gives pleasant feel
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashes check the rates on July 22
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 22, 2023
- Bhubaneswar gets professional chess training academy
- 25 lakh people get GHMC’s SMS
- 102 students awarded BS-MS dual degree at IISER 3rd convocation
- TSF transforming lives of youths through vehicle training programme
- Race hots up for Wardhannapet ticket
- Indian envoy in Saudi requested to rescue 33 Odia workers
Bhubaneswar gets professional chess training academy
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Thursday inaugurated a professional chess training academy in Bhubaneswar. Dedicating it...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Thursday inaugurated a professional chess training academy in Bhubaneswar. Dedicating it to the chess enthusiasts of the State on International Chess Day, he said it is the first chess academy that has been set up in Odisha.
Behera also felicitated Padmini Rout with a cash award of Rs 60,000 for her exceptional performance in the 49th National Women's Chess Championship. The academy will serve as a milestone facility for Odisha's commitment to providing budding chess players an environment to learn, grow and excel, the minister said.
''We have conducted several programmes earlier to promote chess, and the response from children and parents was very encouraging. This, along with the performance of our elite players at the national and international level, has encouraged us to set up this academy,'' he said.
Rout said it is a great development for chess in Odisha. ''Those who are passionate about chess in the region will have a support system to guide them while they strive to pursue excellence in the game.''