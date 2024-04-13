Bhubaneswar: JSP Foundation opens ‘Jindal Gyan’

Bhubaneswar : Continuing its commitment to creating an inclusive India, JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, opened ‘Jindal Gyan’, an advanced assistive devices library in Bhubaneswar, catering to the needs of the visually impaired.

The SSEPD Department Principal Secretary, Bishnupada Sethy, inaugurated the library on Thursday. The library, located at Khandagiribari, will be managed by We4You Charitable Trust. The first of its kind initiative in the city aims to empower visually impaired Divyangs by facilitating them to access state-of-the-art assistive devices and leveraging advanced technologies.

Sethi appreciated the efforts of JSP Foundation and We4You to empower visually impaired persons. “When we plan to give good devices to visually impaired persons, we have to search for them. This library offers highly advanced devices that can assist in choosing the most suitable option. I am confident that this library will greatly improve the lives of individuals with visual impairments, making their daily tasks manageable and enjoyable,” he said.

Prashant Hota, President and Group Head (CSR), said, “Inspired by the vision of Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSP Foundation, we always envision building an inclusive India. This library is one of our small efforts in this direction. We are optimistic that this library will serve as a model for making a positive impact on the lives of visually impaired individuals in Bhubaneswar.”