Just In
Bhubaneswar: SOA engineering graduates receive certificates
Bhubaneswar: Students of 2019-23 batch at Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA), received their degree certificates at a graduation ceremony held here on Thursday.
The students graduated in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science engineering, computer science and information technology, electrical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and electronics and communication engineering.
SOA Vice Chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda congratulated the graduating students. “You have passed out from a university which has been ranked 15th in the country by National Institutional Ranking Framework in 2023. The ITER has been ranked 27th in the country among engineering colleges,” he said.