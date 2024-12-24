Bhubaneswar: Woman abducted, freed

Bhubaneswar: A woman was kidnapped and her male companion allegedly assaulted by four unidentified miscreants at Lumbini Vihar area in Bhuba-neswar on Monday, police said. The incident happened at 1.30 am, under the jurisdiction of the city’s Maitri Vihar police station, when she was returning home with her male companion.

According to police, the woman was found around five hours after her kid-napping. The miscreants reportedly released her in Barmunda area after the police launched a search operation.

They came in a white car and allegedly attacked the man before forcibly tak-ing away the woman. The man, identified as Akash Singh, suffered critical in-juries and is under treatment at a hospital in the city.

Personnel of the Police Commissionerate are conducting raids at different places in and around Bhubaneswar to nab the accused.