Bhuj-Ahmedabad metro renamed Namo Bharat Rail

Ahmedabad: The Railway Ministry has renamed the Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro as Namo Bharat Rapid Rail hours before its inaugural run on Monday. The service was flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 pm virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ahmedabad.



The Rapid Rail, which aims to enhance intercity connectivity, will cover 359 km distance from Bhuj to Ahmedabad in 5:45 hours. In between, the train will stop at nine stations.

For the public, the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost Rs 455. According to the Railway Ministry, while the other metros cover only short distances, Namo Bharat trains will connect the heart of Ahmedabad with its peripheral cities.