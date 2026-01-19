Bhupender Yadav-led panel approves 17 defence-related proposals in Ladakh, Sikkim

A panel headed by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday recommended 17 defence-related proposals, primarily located in Ladakh and Sikkim, after evaluating their impact on protected areas, an official said.

The 88th Meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) recommended these proposals in view of national security and strategic requirements, while ensuring strict adherence to wildlife protection measures and environmental safeguards, in line with directions of the Committee and applicable statutory provisions, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the Standing Committee considered 70 proposals relating to public utility services, defence requirements and infrastructure development located in and around Protected Areas, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Tiger Reserves and Eco-Sensitive Zones.

The projects were evaluated in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, with respect to ecological sensitivity, statutory requirements and the need to ensure essential services for local communities.

Important public utility proposals considered by the Committee involve drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), primary and community health centres, widening of roads, 4G mobile towers and transmission lines.

Further proposals related to the medium irrigation project in MP, providing drinking and irrigation water facility in the Bundelkhand region, on one hand, and enhancing a greater water regime for wildlife and gharials, on the other, were also deliberated, said the statement.

The Committee reviewed the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decisions and directions taken by the Committee in previous meetings, especially with respect to policy measures and process streamlining, including improvement of the PARIVESH portal.

The panel decided that policy and programmes related to wildlife conservation and compliance with the directions of the SC-NBWL will be further deliberated in future meetings for effective monitoring.

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife is a statutory body constituted under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, mandated to advise the government on matters relating to the conservation and protection of wildlife and forests, while ensuring that development activities in and around protected areas are undertaken in a balanced and sustainable manner.