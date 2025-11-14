  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Bihar Assembly Election Vote Counting Underway, NDA leads

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 8:59 AM IST
Bihar Assembly Election Vote Counting Underway, NDA leads
X

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections has commenced, with officials starting the process at 8 am on Friday with early trends indicate a leading position for the NDA. The initial phase involves counting postal ballot votes. This counting is taking place at 46 centres spread across 38 districts, and the results are expected to reveal how Biharis have cast their votes in just a few hours.

Notably, this election witnessed a record polling percentage of 67.13%, the highest since 1951 in the state’s history. As the counting unfolds, anticipation builds regarding the potential victor. While exit polls have generally favoured the ruling NDA alliance, the final results remain awaited with great interest.

The NDA's campaign emphasised development, while the opposition sought to engage Mahagathbandhan voters by focusing on employment issues and allegations of vote theft.

Tags

BiharElection CountingNDARecord Voter TurnoutPostal Ballot CountingBihar Assembly Election Results 2025

    More Update

    Latest News

    More

    Bihar election results: Tej Pratap Yadav trailing with over 5,500 votes to LJP(RV) in Mahua

    Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav is trailing with over 5,500 votes in the Mahua Assembly constituency, while LJP(RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading as counting was underway for the Bihar elections on Friday.

    Bihar election results: Tej Pratap Yadav trailing with over 5,500 votes to LJP(RV) in Mahua
    Share it
    X