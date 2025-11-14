Bihar Assembly Election Vote Counting Underway, NDA leads

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections has commenced, with officials starting the process at 8 am on Friday with early trends indicate a leading position for the NDA. The initial phase involves counting postal ballot votes. This counting is taking place at 46 centres spread across 38 districts, and the results are expected to reveal how Biharis have cast their votes in just a few hours.

Notably, this election witnessed a record polling percentage of 67.13%, the highest since 1951 in the state’s history. As the counting unfolds, anticipation builds regarding the potential victor. While exit polls have generally favoured the ruling NDA alliance, the final results remain awaited with great interest.

The NDA's campaign emphasised development, while the opposition sought to engage Mahagathbandhan voters by focusing on employment issues and allegations of vote theft.