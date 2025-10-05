Live
- BSNL’s indigenous 4G network to be upgraded to 5G in next 6-8 months: Minister
- BJP takes out procession in Kolkata, slams Mamata govt over electrocution deaths
- Bengal landslide: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations underway
- Support Price Remains Out of Reach as Cotton Procurement Delays Hit Farmers
- Bihar: Bagaha's Reema Devi becomes self-reliant under Jeevika Didi scheme
- LoK Sabha Speaker Om Birla leads delegation to Commonwealth meet in Barbados
- Play key role in perpetuating state’s heritage, Punjab CM tells teachers
- TMP chief meets BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, stresses regional unity in NE
- Slum areas revamp essential, basic amenities must be made available to all: CM Yogi
- B'desh reports 9 more fatalities due to dengue; death toll in 2025 rises to 212
Bihar: Bagaha's Reema Devi becomes self-reliant under Jeevika Didi scheme
Reema Devi, a resident of Bagaha district in West Champaran district of Bihar is an inspiration for fellow women folks and villagers. The reason...
Reema Devi, a resident of Bagaha district in West Champaran district of Bihar is an inspiration for fellow women folks and villagers. The reason behind is her self-dependence and fledgling enterprise, which she started after getting monetary assistance under Jeeavika Didi scheme.
Her association with the Jeevika group marked a change in her fortunes as this marked the onset of her transformation.
She was struggling financially at that time and it was difficult for her to support her family, but after joining the Jeevika group, her life changed.
Now, Reema Devi is self-reliant and running her own business, which allows her to support her family better than before.
She thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that under his leadership, women are becoming self-reliant.
“Previously, they were afraid to leave their homes, but now they are running their own businesses. Our financial problems have been addressed,” she said.
Reema Devi told IANS that she joined the Jeevika group three years ago.
When she first started her business through Jeevika, she received Rs 10,000 to build a shop, and then Rs 20,000 to purchase goods. After a little later, she received Rs 45,000.
“Many thanks to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This shop provides a good source of food for the entire family, with no problems,” she remarked.
Notably, the Chief Minister's Women Employment Scheme is empowering and strengthening women through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.
The scheme provides financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice.
This promotes economic independence and social empowerment.