Bihar Cabinet approves 34 proposals for state’s development

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a Cabinet meeting on Friday and approved 34 proposals.

One of the major decisions was dismissing Vijay Kumar, former Executive Officer of Barbidha, and Raman Rai, former Circle Officer of Sikta Zone (West Champaran), currently Assistant Settlement Officer in Kishanganj from their services due to administrative and disciplinary reasons.

The Cabinet has also approved 663 non-technical posts for 71 offices of the Integrated Urban Engineering Organisation under the Urban Development Department.

These posts aim to ensure smooth functioning and will cost the government Rs 35.27 crore annually.

The Cabinet has approved Bihar Special Survey and Settlement Amendment Rules, 2025.

This may impact the land and revenue administration.

It has also given the approval for 40 new posts in the Advocate General’s Office, including 34 permanent and 6 contractual posts.

The Dynamic Assured Career Progression for dentists has been approved retroactively from April 1, 2017, ensuring financial and career growth benefits.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, along with Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat S Siddhartha.

The state government is aiming to assess viability, land, environment, and air traffic prospects.

To speed up infrastructure and development projects, the Cabinet has approved 104 posts of Additional District Land Acquisition Officers and 81 posts of Revenue Officer-cum-Kanungo (Land Acquisition) in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

The state government is exploring the development of regional airports in Madhubani, Veerpur, Munger, Valmikinagar, Bhagalpur and Saharsa.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), New Delhi will conduct the study for this project and the Bihar government has allocated a Rs 2.43 crore budget.

In line with CM Nitish Kumar’s public commitments to improve higher education institutes, new degree colleges will be opened in 8 districts in Madhubani, Goraul, Shamho, Imamganj, Adhaura, Katoria, Asarganj, and Chakai.

A total of 526 posts were approved for these degree colleges including 422 teaching posts including one Principal per college and 104 non-teaching staff.

This step aims to increase access to higher education in backward and underserved regions.



