Bihar Cabinet Clears Proposal For Punaura Dham Temple Redevelopment
The Bihar Cabinet has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 50 acres of land to facilitate the redevelopment of Sitamarhi's Punaura Dham Temple. The proposal, forwarded by the state's tourism department, received government assent. Also known as Maa Janaki Janmabhoomi Temple, Punaura Dham is revered as the birthplace of the Hindu deity Sita.
However, officials from the Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts have raised objections, claiming that the tourism department overstepped its jurisdiction by proposing the acquisition to the state government.
This acquisition supplements the 16.63 acres previously acquired by the Bihar government for the redevelopment of the temple premises' surrounding area.
Punaura Dham Temple, also referred to as Maa Janaki Janmabhoomi Temple, is situated in Punaura village, Sitamarhi, Bihar. Legend holds that Sita, a prominent figure in Hindu mythology, was born at this sacred site. Adjacent to the temple lies Janaki Kund, a significant water body.
Sitamarhi holds historical and religious significance as part of the Ramayana circuit, a collection of 15 key locations mentioned in the epic Ramayana. Recognized by the Central government, this circuit aims to promote religious tourism and foster the development of pilgrimage sites.