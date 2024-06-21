Bihar Cong stages protest over NEET irregularities, demands CBI probe

New Delhi: Bihar Congress on Friday staged a protest over irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), demanding a CBI investigation into the matter.

The demonstration, led by Legislative Council member Madan Mohan Jha, saw party members and supporters taking to the streets of Patna, voicing their concerns over paper leaks and corruption in several competitive exams.

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP government, calling for justice for affected students and stringent punishment for those involved in the malpractices.

Addressing the reporters, Mohan Jha alleged that the BJP was "playing with the future of the country."

He said, "We are organising nationwide protests against the irregularities uncovered in the NEET. Since the BJP came to power, corruption has been uncovered in every exam in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and many other states."

"We demand a CBI probe into the matter and stern action against the accused," said Mohan Jha, adding that youth across the country also demand the same.

Responding to allegations linking RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to one of the accused, Mohan Jha dismissed them, stating, "Nothing is proved if someone names a person and claims a link. If I say it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will it be true?"

The Congress has been repeatedly lashing out at the BJP-led Union government over the NEET paper leak case.

On Wednesday, after the cancellation of UGC-NET a day after the exam was held, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre and said that the BJP seems unable or unwilling to prevent paper leaks in India.

He also advocated for a comprehensive probe into the NEET-UG paper leak and urged for accountability against those responsible.

Earlier, facing flak from various quarters over the NEET paper leak episode, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a press conference on Thursday and announced the setting up of a high-level committee to probe the irregularities while asserting that none of the guilty would be spared.

About 24 lakh aspirants appeared for NEET on May 5 for admission to medical colleges. The results were announced on June 5 but were marred by allegations of paper leak and awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 candidates.