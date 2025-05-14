In a push to industrial and logistics sector, Maha govt sings MoU for investment worth Rs 5,000 cr

Mumbai: Maharashtra government, in a bid to give a push to the state’s industrial and logistics landscape, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Horizon Industrial Parks, a Blackstone-backed logistics platform and Xsio Logistics Parks for a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitment exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

This venture is expected to create over 27,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, industry secretary P Anbalagan, and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Velrasu.

The Blackstone Group Companies were represented by Tuhin Parikh, Head of India Real Estate, Blackstone, Alok Jain, Managing Director, Blackstone, RK Narayan, President – Strategy and Business Development, Horizon Industrial Parks and Ashish Agrawal, Managing Director, Xsio Logistics Parks.

The MoU represents one of the largest FDI-backed investments in Maharashtra’s logistics and industrial sector to date. It envisages the development of 10+ state-of-the-art, sustainability-compliant industrial and logistics parks across key locations, including Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, and other strategic corridors. These developments will catalyse next-generation manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain ecosystems, reaffirming Maharashtra’s leadership as India’s premier investment destination, the government said in a statement.

“This transformative collaboration aligns with Maharashtra’s vision for inclusive industrial growth and global competitiveness, underpinned by sustainable infrastructure, employment generation, and robust investor confidence,” it stated.

Earlier, the state government signed MoU with two universities from Australia and New York. Discussions are underway with three more important universities. The first campus in the country where world-class universities come together is being set up in Navi Mumbai.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed with Prime Focus, in which it will build a Film City at this location with an investment of about Rs 3,000 crore, and at least 10,000 people will get employment. 'AI' power and the best technology in the world will also be there.

The government also inked MoU with Godrej for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore to set up a film industry in Panvel. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that these MoUs will bring investment worth Rs 8,000 crore.