Apple Previews iOS 19 Accessibility Features Ahead of WWDC 2025

As anticipation builds for Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, the tech giant has offered a sneak peek at some of the standout features coming with iOS 19. Among the most noteworthy updates are a comprehensive suite of accessibility tools designed to enhance the user experience for individuals with disabilities. Set to roll out later this year, iOS 19 promises not just visual updates, but smarter, more inclusive innovations powered by Apple silicon and on-device intelligence. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook emphasised the company’s long-standing commitment to accessibility, stating, “At Apple, accessibility is part of our DNA. We’re proud of the innovations we’re sharing this year. These tools are built to help people access essential information, explore the world around them, and engage more fully with what they love.”

New “Accessibility Nutrition Labels” on the App Store

Leading the list of new features is the introduction of "Accessibility Nutrition Labels" on the App Store. These labels will appear on app product pages, giving users a detailed overview of each app’s accessibility capabilities—such as support for VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, Captions, Reduced Motion, and sufficient contrast. The goal is to empower users with disabilities to make informed decisions about app compatibility before downloading.

These labels will be available globally and are expected to significantly enhance digital accessibility across Apple’s ecosystem.

Introducing Braille Access: Full Braille Support Across Devices

Another major highlight is the new Braille Access feature, which transforms iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Apple Vision Pro into fully functional braille note-taking devices. With Braille Access, users can launch apps, take quick notes, and even work on technical documents using Nemeth Braille—all through Braille input. The feature also allows users to open Braille Ready Format (BRF) files directly and includes a built-in live captioning tool that transcribes conversations in real-time to connected braille displays. This makes communication and content consumption far more accessible to the visually impaired community.

Accessibility Reader for Enhanced Text Customisation

For users with reading disabilities or low vision, Apple is introducing the Accessibility Reader—an innovative system-wide tool that enhances text readability. Available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro, this feature allows deep customisation of font type, background colour, text colour, line and character spacing, and line length. In addition to visual adjustments, the Accessibility Reader integrates Spoken Content support, enabling users to listen to the customised text aloud. It will also be accessible via the Magnifier app across supported platforms, offering a consistent experience.

More Inclusive Features in iOS 19

In addition to these headline features, iOS 19 will introduce several smaller but impactful enhancements:

• Background Sounds: Expanded with new equaliser settings, automatic stopping options, and additional Shortcuts automation capabilities.

• Personal Voice: Now requires fewer voice recordings to generate a personalised voice and will support new languages, including Spanish (Mexico).

• Eye Tracking Improvements: Eye tracking gets more powerful with support for switch and dwell selections and better keyboard interaction on iPhones and iPads.

• Head Tracking: Users will be able to control their devices through head movement, adding another layer of touch-free accessibility.

• Brain-Computer Interface (BCI): Apple is adding BCI support via Switch Control, expanding accessibility for users with limited motor control.

• Music Haptics: Offers customizable haptic feedback for music, with options for full-song or vocal-only vibrations and intensity controls.

• Sound Recognition: Gains a new “Name Recognition” feature that alerts users when their name is spoken aloud—ideal for noisy environments or hearing-impaired users.

• Voice Control Enhancements: Introduces a programming mode within Xcode, improves vocabulary syncing, and expands to new languages.

• Live Captions Update: Adds support for multiple English dialects (including Indian and Singaporean English), Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish, French, Japanese, German, and Korean.

• Share Accessibility Settings: A new tool that allows users to temporarily share their personalised accessibility settings with another Apple device.