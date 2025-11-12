Bihar Exit Poll 2025 LIVE NDA Reacts appreciatively, Mahagathbandhan Questions Predictions

Bihar exit poll results 2025 on Tuesday evening. Bihar polls predictions show a comfortable palm for the BJP- JDU led NDA in the 243- member Bihar assembly. Leading pollers like Matrize, P- Marq and Peoples palpitation are projecting the alliance well past the maturity mark of 122 seats.

Bihar elections live updates:

The consensus is for a BJP-JDU alliance win by a comfortable margin, with the NDA vs Mahagathbandhan placed a distant second. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party has failed to cut any ice with the voters.

An NDA leader said, “We expect NDA to win with a two-third majority again. It will be a historic win based on two decades of good governance, leadership of Nitish Kumar, guidance of PM Narendra Modi and untiring work of our party cadres on the ground. A developed Bihar will give strength to PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. The people have rejected the misrule-anarchy and want Nitish Kumar to continue as they have faith in his governance.”

On Jan Suraaj’s performance, he added, “I will be surprised if their vote share makes a mark. Pro-incumbency is the trend in the state.”

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the namer issue. “ Rahul Gandhi is like a star contender for the BJP and not for the Congress. Local voters know the ground realities and issues. He is aloof, and his mere presence is helping the BJP”, he said.