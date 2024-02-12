Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Latest news on Bihar government floor test

Bihar political developments and floor test updates:

The ruling Janata Dal (United), which faces its first significant test on the floor of the Assembly since its return to the BJP-led NDA, relocated its MLAs to a hotel near the legislature amidst the commotion and anxious anticipation surrounding the trust vote in Bihar.

NDA government trust vote in Bihar:

Nitish Kumar was a former member of the Mahagathbandhan. On January 28, he departed from that alliance in order to take the oath as chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time in history, this time with the support of the BJP. In the midst of circulating rumours, the NDA coalition, which has been strengthened by the addition of four MLAs from the Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, prepares for the crucial floor test of the Bihar assembly.

Amidst rumours of possible defections to the Mahagathbandhan, which is led by the RJD, Manjhi issues a whip, emphasizing the precarious nature of the political environment. The attendance of independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh at the legislative party meeting of the JD(U) introduces an additional level of intrigue. In the interim, the Congress, concerned about attempts at poaching, moves its nineteen MLAs from Telangana to a bungalow formerly occupied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at No. 5 Deshratna Marg. Conversely, RJD legislators and their Left counterparts gather at Yadav's residence in preparation for a unified show of force on Monday when they will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha.

According to the latest news on the Bihar government floor test, with 128 members supporting the BJP-JD(U) alliance, the Nitish government holds a majority. In Bihar's 243-member assembly, the magic number for the majority is 122.

