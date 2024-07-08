Bihar: Nitish Kumar inspects Valmiki Nagar barrage

Patna: Amid the severe flood threat in West Champaran, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the Valmiki Nagar Gandak barrage on Monday and gave instructions to the officials to implement preventive measures.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Gandak Barrage Control Room and sought information on various issues regarding floods from the officers.

Accompanied by Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected Gopalganj and West Champaran districts before reaching the Valmiki Nagar Gandak Barrage.

He inspected the water level at gate number 5 of the barrage and subsequently visited the guest house and the new International Convention Center.

In a review meeting with officials from the water resource and disaster management departments, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of embankments and the distribution of food packets, polythene sheets, and fodder for cattle.

The monsoon is active in Nepal and North Bihar and has led to increased water levels in several rivers, including Narayani in Nepal, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kosi, Masan, Kamla Balan and others.

Torrential rains over the past week have already led to floodwaters entering residential areas in several districts, forcing residents of low-lying areas to seek refuge in higher places.