Bihar polls: Seven-time MLA Nand Kishore Yadav didn't figure in BJP's first list

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, announcing several key names, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

However, seven-time MLA and Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav could not get a ticket from Patna Sahib.

In his place, the BJP has nominated Ratnesh Kushwaha.

Reacting to the development, Nand Kishore Yadav said, "I stand with the Bharatiya Janata Party's decision. The party has given me a lot, and I have no complaints. The new generation is welcome and congratulated. I am grateful to the people of Patna Sahib for making me victorious seven times. I will never forget the affection and love I received."

Similarly, names of Minister Motilal Prasad from Riga and Ramsurat Rai from Aurai were not in the first list.

The BJP's first list includes both Deputy Chief Ministers, 12 ministers, 48 sitting MLAs, and several new faces.

Deputy Chief Ministers Choudhary and Sinha will contest from Tarapur in Munger district and Lakhisarai, respectively.

Health Minister and MLC Mangal Pandey has been nominated from Siwan, while former JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu, who recently re-joined the BJP, has been fielded from Sitamarhi. Additionally, Arun Prasad has been given a ticket from Khajauli.

Under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting 101 seats each.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats, while Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM will contest six seats each.

With 71 candidates announced, the BJP is expected to release its second list of 30 candidates in the coming days.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, with voting scheduled for November 6 and November 11, and the counting of votes on November 14.