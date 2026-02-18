Bikram returns to jail without surgery

Berhampur: In a dramatic turn of events that has stirred legal and political ripples, Bikram Panda, the prime accused in the sensational Pitabas Panda murder case, was discharged from MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Monday and sent back to jail, without undergoing the anticipated surgery.

Bikram, a former MLA, had been admitted to the government-run hospital five days ago citing ill health. His discharge, however, has triggered sharp reactions from his defence counsel and family members, who allege negligence and even conspiracy.

Advocate Dipak Patnaik, defence lawyer of Bikram Panda, launched a scathing attack on the seven-member medical board that examined his client. “Under what medical basis was he discharged?” he questioned, announcing his decision to move court seeking judicial intervention. The doctors must clarify what ailments Bikram was suffering from, what treatment protocol was followed, and whether surgery was ever formally scheduled, he demanded.

Dipak further urged the State government to institute a thorough inquiry into the episode, stating that MKCG Hospital functions under the direct supervision of the State administration. “If any mishap occurs, the doctors, jail authorities, and police administration will be held accountable,” he warned, adding that he would not hesitate to approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) if necessary.

He also asserted that provisions under law allow an undertrial prisoner to avail treatment in a private hospital at personal expense and demanded that Bikram be shifted accordingly if adequate medical care cannot be ensured within the government facility.

Meanwhile, Bikram’s family members, including his wife, son, sister, and father, also voiced grave concerns.

Responding to the allegations,Durga Satpathy, Superintendent of MKCG and head of the medical team, clarified that Bikram has been diagnosed with gall bladder stones and is also suffering from piles. “Yes, surgery will be required,” he admitted. “However, there is a definite medical procedure to be followed. The patient must undergo anesthesia and cardiology evaluations and provide informed consent before any surgical intervention.”

According to hospital sources, preliminary investigations were conducted, and further pre-operative assessments were advised. As the formalities were yet to be completed, the medical board deemed him stable enough for discharge back to judicial custody.