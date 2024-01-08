Live
- ACC strengthens market leadership with acquisition of Asian Concretes and Cements at enterprise value of Rs 775 cr
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
- EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives
Just In
Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission granted to 11 convicts by Gujarat govt
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the remission orders passed by the Gujarat government setting free 11 convicts in a case of gang-rape of Bano and...
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the remission orders passed by the Gujarat government setting free 11 convicts in a case of gang-rape of Bano and murder of her family members committed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
“We hold that the State of Gujarat had no jurisdiction to entertain the application for remissions or pass the orders of remission in favour of respondents (convicts) as it was not ‘appropriate government’ within the Section 432 (7) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” held a bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.
More details are awaited as the top court is still pronouncing its verdict in the case.
The Supreme Court held that the petition filed by 2002 Gujarat riots victim Bilkis Bano against the premature release of 11 persons convicted of her gang-rape and murder of her family members is maintainable.
Justice B.V. Nagarathna-led bench said, “On the point of maintenance of the petition filed by the petitioner (Bilkis Bano) under Article 32 of the Constitution, we have held -- it is clearly maintainable.”
The bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, said that it is not necessary for the apex court to decide the question of maintainability of the PILs filed against the Gujarat government's decision to prematurely release 11 convicts under the state's remission policy on August 15, 2022.
“We do not think it necessary to answer the point regarding maintainability of PILs in this case…..Therefore, the question regarding maintainability of PIL challenging orders of remission is kept open to be considered in any other appropriate case,” the top court held.
During the hearing, the Centre, Gujarat government, and convicts had opposed the PILs filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, the National Federation of Indian Women, Asma Shafique Shaikh and others against the remission orders, saying that once victim herself has approached the court, others may not be allowed to intervene in a criminal matter.